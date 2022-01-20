 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/19
1. Edwardsville (17-4) was idle.
2. Webster Groves (10-2) vs. Park Hill South at Nixa, 4 p.m Thursday.
3. Francis Howell Central (11-4) lost to Webster Groves (10-2), 60-45 Tuesday.
4. Alton (15-3) vs. Civic Memorial (19-3) at Highland, 8 p.m Thursday.
5. O'Fallon (17-4) lost to Okawville (24-0), 52-45 yesterday.
6. Eureka (11-4) was idle.
7. Troy Buchanan (9-5) lost to Hickman , 51-33 Tuesday.
8. Kirkwood (8-2) was idle.
9. Triad (14-7) vs. Teutopolis at Highland, 5 p.m Thursday.
10. Marquette (9-5) def. Westminster (11-2), 47-44 yesterday.

Small school schools - 1/19
1. Incarnate Word (11-0) was idle.
2. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
3. Westminster (11-2) lost to Marquette (9-5), 47-44 yesterday.
4. Cardinal Ritter (11-3) at Borgia (7-7) , 7 p.m Thursday.
5. Civic Memorial (19-3) vs. Alton (15-3) at Highland, 8 p.m Thursday.
6. Freeburg (19-3) vs. Granite City (8-10) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
7. St. Charles West (10-2) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (11-5), 63-40 yesterday.
8. Lift For Life (8-7) at Hazelwood Central (2-8) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
9. Waterloo (19-4) at Wesclin (7-10) , 6 p.m Thursday.
10. Orchard Farm (12-0) vs. Medicine and Bioscience (0-12) , 5 p.m Thursday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

John Burroughs sophomore Allie Turner scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bombers to a 49-40 win over rival MICDS in a Metro League showdown on Friday in Ladue. Burroughs has won five of its last six games.

