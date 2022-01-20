|Large school schools - 1/19
|1. Edwardsville (17-4) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (10-2) vs. Park Hill South at Nixa, 4 p.m Thursday.
|3. Francis Howell Central (11-4) lost to Webster Groves (10-2), 60-45 Tuesday.
|4. Alton (15-3) vs. Civic Memorial (19-3) at Highland, 8 p.m Thursday.
|5. O'Fallon (17-4) lost to Okawville (24-0), 52-45 yesterday.
|6. Eureka (11-4) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (9-5) lost to Hickman , 51-33 Tuesday.
|8. Kirkwood (8-2) was idle.
|9. Triad (14-7) vs. Teutopolis at Highland, 5 p.m Thursday.
|10. Marquette (9-5) def. Westminster (11-2), 47-44 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/19
|1. Incarnate Word (11-0) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (11-2) lost to Marquette (9-5), 47-44 yesterday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (11-3) at Borgia (7-7) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|5. Civic Memorial (19-3) vs. Alton (15-3) at Highland, 8 p.m Thursday.
|6. Freeburg (19-3) vs. Granite City (8-10) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. St. Charles West (10-2) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (11-5), 63-40 yesterday.
|8. Lift For Life (8-7) at Hazelwood Central (2-8) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Waterloo (19-4) at Wesclin (7-10) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|10. Orchard Farm (12-0) vs. Medicine and Bioscience (0-12) , 5 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.