 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 12/15
1. O'Fallon (10-2) def. Collinsville (7-4), 68-33 yesterday.
2. Alton (10-0) def. Belleville East (3-6), 62-17 yesterday.
3. Eureka (5-3) was idle.
4. St. Joseph's (4-3) at Whitfield (2-2) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
5. Pattonville (3-0) was idle.
6. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
7. Troy Buchanan (4-3) def. St. Dominic (3-3), 39-33 yesterday.
8. Edwardsville (3-6) was idle.
9. East St. Louis (6-9) lost to Belleville West (1-8), 53-42 yesterday.
10. Parkway South (7-0) def. Oakville (5-2), 44-34 yesterday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 12/15
1. Incarnate Word (5-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (7-1) was idle.
3. Okawville (10-0) def. Sparta , 64-22 yesterday.
4. Highland (11-2) def. Triad (1-9), 46-29 yesterday.
5. Vashon (4-1) vs. North Little Rock at Mizzou Arena, 4 p.m Friday.
6. Civic Memorial (7-4) lost to Waterloo (6-5), 54-35 yesterday.
7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
8. Waterloo (6-5) def. Civic Memorial (7-4), 54-35 yesterday.
9. Althoff (9-2) def. Centralia, Illinois (2-7), 57-40 yesterday.
10. St. Dominic (3-3) lost to Troy Buchanan (4-3), 39-33 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News