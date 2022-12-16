|Large school schools - 12/15
|1. O'Fallon (10-2) def. Collinsville (7-4), 68-33 yesterday.
|2. Alton (10-0) def. Belleville East (3-6), 62-17 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (5-3) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) at Whitfield (2-2) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Pattonville (3-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-0) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (4-3) def. St. Dominic (3-3), 39-33 yesterday.
|8. Edwardsville (3-6) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (6-9) lost to Belleville West (1-8), 53-42 yesterday.
|10. Parkway South (7-0) def. Oakville (5-2), 44-34 yesterday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 12/15
|1. Incarnate Word (5-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (7-1) was idle.
|3. Okawville (10-0) def. Sparta , 64-22 yesterday.
|4. Highland (11-2) def. Triad (1-9), 46-29 yesterday.
|5. Vashon (4-1) vs. North Little Rock at Mizzou Arena, 4 p.m Friday.
|6. Civic Memorial (7-4) lost to Waterloo (6-5), 54-35 yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (6-5) def. Civic Memorial (7-4), 54-35 yesterday.
|9. Althoff (9-2) def. Centralia, Illinois (2-7), 57-40 yesterday.
|10. St. Dominic (3-3) lost to Troy Buchanan (4-3), 39-33 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.