|Large school schools - 2/22
|1. Alton (31-2) lost to O'Fallon (30-4), 49-43 Tuesday.
|2. O'Fallon (30-4) vs. Normal Community , 7 p.m Thursday.
|3. Eureka (18-7) at St. Dominic (14-11) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|4. Pattonville (17-6) at Kirkwood (7-16) , 4:30 p.m Thursday.
|5. Parkway South (17-8) at Webster Groves (7-18) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (15-10) lost to Westminster (17-8), 51-42 yesterday.
|8. Francis Howell Central (17-7) at Francis Howell North (10-15) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Cor Jesu (18-8) def. Nerinx Hall (10-18), 38-26 Tuesday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (16-9) at St. Charles West (6-19) , 5:45 p.m Thursday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/22
|1. Incarnate Word (26-0) def. John Burroughs (23-3), 53-43 Tuesday.
|2. John Burroughs (23-3) lost to Incarnate Word (26-0), 53-43 Tuesday.
|3. Vashon (21-5) def. Roosevelt (4-8), 79-18 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (30-4) vs. Carlyle (28-5) at Jacksonville Routt, 7 p.m Thursday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (21-5) was idle.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (25-7) vs. Mount Vernon, Illinois (26-6) at Centralia, Illinois, 7 p.m Thursday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (13-10) was idle.
|10. Lutheran South (18-8) lost to Francis Howell (11-14), 54-47 Tuesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.