|Large school schools - 2/3
|1. Alton (26-1) def. Belleville West (3-19), 76-24 Thursday.
|2. O'Fallon (26-4) def. Cardinal Ritter (12-7), 41-40 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (16-6) def. Marquette (13-7), 67-61 yesterday.
|4. Pattonville (10-4) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (15-4) vs. Washington (11-6) at Borgia, 3 p.m Saturday.
|6. Cor Jesu (14-5) def. Webster Groves (5-14), 35-30 yesterday.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (14-8) lost to Troy Buchanan (10-9), 49-26 yesterday.
|8. Marquette (13-7) lost to Eureka (16-6), 67-61 yesterday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (15-5) was idle.
|10. St. Joseph's (12-8) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (12-11), 54-18 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/3
|1. Incarnate Word (19-0) def. Lift For Life (8-10), 67-29 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (19-2) def. Lutheran North (9-10), 69-34 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (16-4) def. Rock Bridge , 58-48 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (23-4) at Sparta , 7 p.m Thursday.
|5. Father McGivney (26-3) def. Red Bud (12-15), 62-15 yesterday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (17-3) def. DuBourg (4-9), 82-10 yesterday.
|7. Highland (21-7) def. Triad (4-20), 54-33 Thursday.
|8. Mater Dei (17-7) vs. Miller Career (10-6) , 2 p.m Saturday.
|9. Lutheran South (15-5) was idle.
|10. Freeburg (20-8) def. Salem, Illinois , 65-36 Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.