 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/30
1. Edwardsville (21-4) def. Vashon (8-7), 58-38 Saturday.
2. Webster Groves (14-3) was idle.
3. O'Fallon (19-5) was idle.
4. Francis Howell Central (12-5) was idle.
5. Alton (16-6) was idle.
6. Kirkwood (11-3) was idle.
7. Pattonville (14-4) was idle.
8. Marquette (11-7) was idle.
9. Eureka (13-6) lost to Whitfield (11-3), 55-45 Saturday.
10. Triad (15-9) vs. Granite City (10-13) , 7:30 p.m Monday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/30
1. Incarnate Word (15-0) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (14-3) was idle.
3. Whitfield (11-3) vs. Ursuline (8-6) , 5:15 p.m Monday.
4. Civic Memorial (23-4) at Pleasant Plains , 7:30 p.m Monday.
5. Westminster (13-4) def. St. Charles West (13-3), 72-59 Saturday.
6. Freeburg (23-3) at Columbia (14-12) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
7. Lift For Life (10-7) vs. McCluer North (2-9) , 6:30 p.m Monday.
8. Alton Marquette (23-6) def. Greenfield, Illinois , 66-38 Saturday.
9. Orchard Farm (13-1) was idle.
10. Waterloo (22-5) at Father McGivney (19-7) , 7 p.m Monday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ross is boss, helps Clayton roll past Parkway North

Ross is boss, helps Clayton roll past Parkway North

Clayton senior Izzy Ross had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North on Thursday. Clayton captured the crown in the fourth-team Clayton Round-Robin with three successive wins.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News