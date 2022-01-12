|Large school schools - 1/11
|1. Webster Groves (9-1) vs. Westminster (8-1) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|2. Edwardsville (16-4) def. Belleville West (9-8), 54-45 yesterday.
|3. Francis Howell Central (10-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (9-3) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|4. O'Fallon (14-3) def. Mater Dei (9-7), 54-35 Monday.
|5. Alton (12-3) was idle.
|6. Eureka (10-3) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (7-2) def. Clayton (4-8), 53-38 yesterday.
|9. Marquette (7-5) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/11
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0) def. Lutheran North (2-7), 65-22 yesterday.
|2. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (17-3) was idle.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (8-3) def. St. Dominic (2-9), 83-17 Monday.
|6. Civic Memorial (16-3) def. Teutopolis , 50-45 Monday.
|7. Waterloo (19-3) was idle.
|8. MICDS (9-2) def. Ladue (3-7), 46-2 yesterday.
|9. St. Charles West (10-1) was idle.
|10. Lift For Life (8-7) def. John Burroughs (6-4), 51-47 Monday.