|Large school schools - 2/2
|1. Edwardsville (22-4) at East St. Louis (8-10) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|2. Webster Groves (14-3) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (20-5) def. East St. Louis (8-10), 64-56 Tuesday.
|4. Alton (17-6) def. Granite City (10-15), 71-32 Tuesday.
|5. Pattonville (15-4) vs. Hazelwood West (6-8) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|6. Eureka (14-6) def. Lindbergh (8-11), 63-40 Tuesday.
|7. Francis Howell Central (12-6) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (15-5), 45-35 Tuesday.
|8. Triad (16-9) vs. Highland (7-21) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (15-5) def. Francis Howell Central (12-6), 45-35 Tuesday.
|10. Marquette (12-7) def. Parkway North (5-13), 57-43 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 2/2
|1. Incarnate Word (16-0) def. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (12-7), 68-31 Tuesday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (15-3) def. St. Joseph's (12-7), 66-52 Tuesday.
|3. Whitfield (12-3) was idle.
|4. Civic Memorial (24-4) was idle.
|5. Freeburg (24-3) vs. Salem, Illinois , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|6. Alton Marquette (24-6) def. Gibault (6-15), 82-28 Tuesday.
|7. Lift For Life (11-7) at Vashon (9-7) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|8. Westminster (13-4) was idle.
|9. Waterloo (23-5) was idle.
|10. St. Charles West (14-3) vs. Orchard Farm (14-1) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.