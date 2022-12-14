|Large school schools - 12/13
|1. O'Fallon (9-2) def. Waterloo (5-5), 68-38 yesterday.
|2. Alton (9-0) def. Civic Memorial (7-3), 61-42 Monday.
|3. Eureka (5-3) def. Notre Dame (2-3), 69-19 yesterday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) at Whitfield (2-2) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Pattonville (3-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-0) def. Webster Groves (1-3), 50-16 yesterday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (3-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (3-6) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (6-8) lost to Alton Marquette (7-4), 2-0 yesterday.
|10. Parkway South (6-0) def. Clayton (3-4), 59-52 yesterday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 12/13
|1. Incarnate Word (5-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (7-1) was idle.
|3. Okawville (8-0) vs. Alton Marquette (7-4) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|4. Highland (10-2) lost to Mater Dei (8-2), 56-42 Monday.
|5. Vashon (4-1) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (7-3) lost to Alton (9-0), 61-42 Monday.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) def. Highland (10-2), 56-42 Monday.
|8. Waterloo (5-5) lost to O'Fallon (9-2), 68-38 yesterday.
|9. Althoff (8-2) def. Belleville East (3-5), 50-22 yesterday.
|10. St. Dominic (3-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.