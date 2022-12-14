 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/13
1. O'Fallon (9-2) def. Waterloo (5-5), 68-38 yesterday.
2. Alton (9-0) def. Civic Memorial (7-3), 61-42 Monday.
3. Eureka (5-3) def. Notre Dame (2-3), 69-19 yesterday.
4. St. Joseph's (4-3) at Whitfield (2-2) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
5. Pattonville (3-0) was idle.
6. Cor Jesu (4-0) def. Webster Groves (1-3), 50-16 yesterday.
7. Troy Buchanan (3-3) was idle.
8. Edwardsville (3-6) was idle.
9. East St. Louis (6-8) lost to Alton Marquette (7-4), 2-0 yesterday.
10. Parkway South (6-0) def. Clayton (3-4), 59-52 yesterday.

Small school schools - 12/13
1. Incarnate Word (5-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (7-1) was idle.
3. Okawville (8-0) vs. Alton Marquette (7-4) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
4. Highland (10-2) lost to Mater Dei (8-2), 56-42 Monday.
5. Vashon (4-1) was idle.
6. Civic Memorial (7-3) lost to Alton (9-0), 61-42 Monday.
7. Mater Dei (8-2) def. Highland (10-2), 56-42 Monday.
8. Waterloo (5-5) lost to O'Fallon (9-2), 68-38 yesterday.
9. Althoff (8-2) def. Belleville East (3-5), 50-22 yesterday.
10. St. Dominic (3-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

