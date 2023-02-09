|Large school schools - 2/8
|1. Alton (27-1) vs. Collinsville (14-16) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|2. O'Fallon (27-4) def. Collinsville (14-16), 56-20 Tuesday.
|3. Eureka (16-7) lost to Pattonville (11-4), 62-58 Tuesday.
|4. Pattonville (11-4) at Villa Duchesne (7-8) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-4) def. Parkway West (10-10), 54-40 Tuesday.
|6. Cor Jesu (15-6) def. MICDS (10-11), 47-30 Tuesday.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-8) def. Timberland (16-7), 33-22 Tuesday.
|8. Marquette (14-7) def. Kirkwood (6-13), 56-46 Tuesday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (15-6) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (14-6), 41-35 Tuesday.
|10. St. Joseph's (14-8) def. Nerinx Hall (10-14), 57-34 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 2/8
|1. Incarnate Word (21-0) def. Visitation (14-7), 76-43 Tuesday.
|2. John Burroughs (20-2) def. Parkway Central (6-13), 63-16 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (17-5) at Lutheran St. Charles (18-3) , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|4. Okawville (26-4) def. Carlyle (24-5), 65-45 yesterday.
|5. Father McGivney (28-3) def. Althoff (17-9), 68-57 yesterday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (18-3) vs. Vashon (17-5) , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Highland (21-7) at Civic Memorial (13-17) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|8. Mater Dei (20-7) def. Pinckneyville , 37-24 yesterday.
|9. Lutheran South (16-5) def. Borgia (7-15), 59-29 yesterday.
|10. Freeburg (20-9) at Breese Central (18-10) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.