|Large school ranking schools - 1/31
|1. Francis Howell Central (12-4) lost to Rock Bridge , 60-45 Saturday.
|2. Marquette (12-3) was idle.
|3. Holt (15-2) was idle.
|4. Webster Groves (11-4) was idle.
|5. Parkway North (12-5) was idle.
|6. St. Joseph's (9-4) def. Hazelwood Central (0-1), 53-34 Saturday.
|7. Fort Zumwalt South (11-4) vs. Summit (7-10) at Borgia, 7 p.m Monday.
|8. Francis Howell North (12-5) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (9-6) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5) was idle.
|Small school ranking schools - 1/31
|1. Incarnate Word (16-0) def. Cape Notre Dame , 66-43 Saturday.
|2. Vashon (8-1) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (16-3) def. Lutheran North (9-5), 51-40 Saturday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (14-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (15-3) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (6-3) was idle.
|7. MICDS (11-4) at Duchesne (7-7) , 7 p.m Monday.
|8. Union (8-0) vs. Washington (5-12) at Borgia, 8:30 p.m Monday.
|9. Lutheran North (9-5) lost to Whitfield (16-3), 51-40 Saturday.
|10. St. Dominic (12-7) vs. Notre Dame (6-7) , 7:15 p.m Monday.