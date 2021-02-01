 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school ranking schools - 1/31
1. Francis Howell Central (12-4) lost to Rock Bridge , 60-45 Saturday.
2. Marquette (12-3) was idle.
3. Holt (15-2) was idle.
4. Webster Groves (11-4) was idle.
5. Parkway North (12-5) was idle.
6. St. Joseph's (9-4) def. Hazelwood Central (0-1), 53-34 Saturday.
7. Fort Zumwalt South (11-4) vs. Summit (7-10) at Borgia, 7 p.m Monday.
8. Francis Howell North (12-5) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt East (9-6) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5) was idle.
Small school ranking schools - 1/31
1. Incarnate Word (16-0) def. Cape Notre Dame , 66-43 Saturday.
2. Vashon (8-1) was idle.
3. Whitfield (16-3) def. Lutheran North (9-5), 51-40 Saturday.
4. Cardinal Ritter (14-4) was idle.
5. Westminster (15-3) was idle.
6. John Burroughs (6-3) was idle.
7. MICDS (11-4) at Duchesne (7-7) , 7 p.m Monday.
8. Union (8-0) vs. Washington (5-12) at Borgia, 8:30 p.m Monday.
9. Lutheran North (9-5) lost to Whitfield (16-3), 51-40 Saturday.
10. St. Dominic (12-7) vs. Notre Dame (6-7) , 7:15 p.m Monday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

