 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/18
1. Alton (22-0) def. Mater Dei (16-4), 45-34 yesterday.
2. O'Fallon (20-3) vs. Okawville (19-3) at Highland, 8 p.m Thursday.
3. Pattonville (9-2) lost to John Burroughs (16-2), 63-47 Tuesday.
4. Eureka (12-6) def. Parkway West (6-7), 58-34 Tuesday.
5. Timberland (13-4) lost to Parkway South (12-3), 65-57 Tuesday.
6. Parkway South (12-3) def. Timberland (13-4), 65-57 Tuesday.
7. Cor Jesu (11-4) at Ursuline (11-5) , 6 p.m Thursday.
8. St. Joseph's (9-6) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-5) def. Francis Howell (5-8), 42-33 Tuesday.
10. Marquette (10-5) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/18
1. Incarnate Word (13-0) def. Cor Jesu (11-4), 90-37 Tuesday.
2. John Burroughs (16-2) def. Pattonville (9-2), 63-47 Tuesday.
3. Vashon (10-4) was idle.
4. Okawville (19-3) vs. O'Fallon (20-3) at Highland, 8 p.m Thursday.
5. Highland (18-6) vs. Teutopolis , 5 p.m Thursday.
6. Father McGivney (19-2) at Rochester , 7 p.m Thursday.
7. Lutheran South (12-2) def. Parkway Central (3-10), 64-24 yesterday.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (13-3) lost to St. James (13-3), 59-56 yesterday.
9. Mater Dei (16-4) lost to Alton (22-0), 45-34 yesterday.
10. Visitation (9-6) at Nerinx Hall (6-8) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News