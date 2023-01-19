|Large school schools - 1/18
|1. Alton (22-0) def. Mater Dei (16-4), 45-34 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (20-3) vs. Okawville (19-3) at Highland, 8 p.m Thursday.
|3. Pattonville (9-2) lost to John Burroughs (16-2), 63-47 Tuesday.
|4. Eureka (12-6) def. Parkway West (6-7), 58-34 Tuesday.
|6. Parkway South (12-3) def. Timberland (13-4), 65-57 Tuesday.
|7. Cor Jesu (11-4) at Ursuline (11-5) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|8. St. Joseph's (9-6) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-5) def. Francis Howell (5-8), 42-33 Tuesday.
|10. Marquette (10-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/18
|1. Incarnate Word (13-0) def. Cor Jesu (11-4), 90-37 Tuesday.
|3. Vashon (10-4) was idle.
|5. Highland (18-6) vs. Teutopolis , 5 p.m Thursday.
|6. Father McGivney (19-2) at Rochester , 7 p.m Thursday.
|7. Lutheran South (12-2) def. Parkway Central (3-10), 64-24 yesterday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (13-3) lost to St. James (13-3), 59-56 yesterday.
|10. Visitation (9-6) at Nerinx Hall (6-8) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.