|Large school schools - 1/28
|1. Alton (24-1) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (23-4) was idle.
|3. Pattonville (10-4) lost to Lift For Life (7-9), 49-47 Friday.
|4. Eureka (15-6) def. Parkway South (14-4), 69-52 Friday.
|5. Timberland (14-6) def. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7), 43-22 Friday.
|6. Parkway South (14-4) lost to Eureka (15-6), 69-52 Friday.
|7. Cor Jesu (13-4) was idle.
|8. St. Joseph's (11-7) lost to Incarnate Word (17-0), 76-38 yesterday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7) lost to Timberland (14-6), 43-22 Friday.
|10. Marquette (13-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/28
|1. Incarnate Word (17-0) def. St. Joseph's (11-7), 76-38 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (18-2) def. Westminster (9-8), 59-43 Friday.
|3. Vashon (14-4) def. South Iron , 84-63 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (22-4) was idle.
|5. Highland (19-7) was idle.
|6. Father McGivney (23-3) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (11-9), 47-45 yesterday.
|7. Lutheran South (14-4) lost to Francis Howell Central (12-6), 44-30 Friday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) was idle.
|9. Mater Dei (17-6) lost to Nashville (9-9), 47-38 yesterday.
|10. Visitation (12-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.