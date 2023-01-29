 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/28
1. Alton (24-1) was idle.
2. O'Fallon (23-4) was idle.
3. Pattonville (10-4) lost to Lift For Life (7-9), 49-47 Friday.
4. Eureka (15-6) def. Parkway South (14-4), 69-52 Friday.
5. Timberland (14-6) def. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7), 43-22 Friday.
6. Parkway South (14-4) lost to Eureka (15-6), 69-52 Friday.
7. Cor Jesu (13-4) was idle.
8. St. Joseph's (11-7) lost to Incarnate Word (17-0), 76-38 yesterday.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7) lost to Timberland (14-6), 43-22 Friday.
10. Marquette (13-6) was idle.

Small school schools - 1/28
1. Incarnate Word (17-0) def. St. Joseph's (11-7), 76-38 yesterday.
2. John Burroughs (18-2) def. Westminster (9-8), 59-43 Friday.
3. Vashon (14-4) def. South Iron , 84-63 yesterday.
4. Okawville (22-4) was idle.
5. Highland (19-7) was idle.
6. Father McGivney (23-3) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (11-9), 47-45 yesterday.
7. Lutheran South (14-4) lost to Francis Howell Central (12-6), 44-30 Friday.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) was idle.
9. Mater Dei (17-6) lost to Nashville (9-9), 47-38 yesterday.
10. Visitation (12-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

