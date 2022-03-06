 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 3/5
1. Edwardsville (29-5) was idle.
2. Webster Groves (23-5) def. Lift For Life (13-13), 53-46 yesterday.
3. O'Fallon (25-6) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6) lost to Troy Buchanan (18-10), 37-27 yesterday.
5. Pattonville (21-5) was idle.
6. Eureka (20-7) was idle.
7. Triad (21-10) was idle.
8. Alton (21-7) was idle.
9. Kirkwood (16-6) was idle.
10. Francis Howell Central (18-8) lost to Incarnate Word (26-0), 79-32 Friday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 3/5
1. Incarnate Word (26-0) def. Francis Howell Central (18-8), 79-32 Friday.
2. Whitfield (22-3) def. MICDS (20-7), 55-34 Friday.
3. Civic Memorial (32-6) lost to Morton , 55-41 Friday.
4. Alton Marquette (27-7) was idle.
5. Cardinal Ritter (20-5) was idle.
6. John Burroughs (19-4) def. Westminster (19-8), 49-39 Friday.
7. Freeburg (26-6) was idle.
8. Lift For Life (13-13) lost to Webster Groves (23-5), 53-46 yesterday.
9. St. Charles West (20-5) was idle.
10. Waterloo (25-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Facing challenges, winning championships: Our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News