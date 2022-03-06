|Large school schools - 3/5
|1. Edwardsville (29-5) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (23-5) def. Lift For Life (13-13), 53-46 yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (25-6) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6) lost to Troy Buchanan (18-10), 37-27 yesterday.
|5. Pattonville (21-5) was idle.
|6. Eureka (20-7) was idle.
|7. Triad (21-10) was idle.
|8. Alton (21-7) was idle.
|9. Kirkwood (16-6) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (18-8) lost to Incarnate Word (26-0), 79-32 Friday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 3/5
|1. Incarnate Word (26-0) def. Francis Howell Central (18-8), 79-32 Friday.
|2. Whitfield (22-3) def. MICDS (20-7), 55-34 Friday.
|3. Civic Memorial (32-6) lost to Morton , 55-41 Friday.
|4. Alton Marquette (27-7) was idle.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (20-5) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (19-4) def. Westminster (19-8), 49-39 Friday.
|7. Freeburg (26-6) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (13-13) lost to Webster Groves (23-5), 53-46 yesterday.
|9. St. Charles West (20-5) was idle.
|10. Waterloo (25-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.