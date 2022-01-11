 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/10
1. Webster Groves (9-1) was idle.
2. Edwardsville (15-4) at Belleville West (9-7) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
3. Francis Howell Central (10-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (9-3) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
4. O'Fallon (14-3) def. Mater Dei (9-7), 54-35 yesterday.
5. Alton (12-3) was idle.
6. Eureka (10-3) was idle.
7. Troy Buchanan (9-3) at Francis Howell Central (10-2) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
8. Kirkwood (6-2) vs. Clayton (4-7) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
9. Marquette (7-5) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 1/10
1. Incarnate Word (8-0) vs. Lutheran North (2-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
2. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
3. Westminster (8-1) was idle.
4. Freeburg (17-3) was idle.
5. Cardinal Ritter (7-3) vs. St. Dominic (2-8) , 7 p.m yesterday.
6. Civic Memorial (16-3) def. Teutopolis , 50-45 yesterday.
7. Waterloo (19-3) was idle.
8. MICDS (8-2) at Ladue (3-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
9. St. Charles West (10-1) was idle.
10. Lift For Life (8-7) def. John Burroughs (6-4), 51-47 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

