|Large school schools - 1/10
|1. Webster Groves (9-1) was idle.
|2. Edwardsville (15-4) at Belleville West (9-7) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Francis Howell Central (10-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (9-3) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|4. O'Fallon (14-3) def. Mater Dei (9-7), 54-35 yesterday.
|5. Alton (12-3) was idle.
|6. Eureka (10-3) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (9-3) at Francis Howell Central (10-2) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|8. Kirkwood (6-2) vs. Clayton (4-7) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Marquette (7-5) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/10
|1. Incarnate Word (8-0) vs. Lutheran North (2-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|2. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (8-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (17-3) was idle.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (7-3) vs. St. Dominic (2-8) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|6. Civic Memorial (16-3) def. Teutopolis , 50-45 yesterday.
|7. Waterloo (19-3) was idle.
|8. MICDS (8-2) at Ladue (3-6) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|9. St. Charles West (10-1) was idle.
|10. Lift For Life (8-7) def. John Burroughs (6-4), 51-47 yesterday.