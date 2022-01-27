|Large school schools - 1/26
|1. Edwardsville (19-4) at Belleville East (4-15) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|2. Webster Groves (13-3) def. Nerinx Hall (5-9), 55-22 Tuesday.
|3. O'Fallon (18-5) at Alton (16-5) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|4. Francis Howell Central (12-5) lost to Timberland (10-9), 47-45 Tuesday.
|5. Alton (16-5) vs. O'Fallon (18-5) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|6. Kirkwood (10-3) def. McCluer North (2-8), 57-27 yesterday.
|7. Pattonville (13-4) at Hazelwood East (4-12) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|8. Marquette (11-6) lost to Francis Howell (10-7), 41-30 yesterday.
|9. Eureka (12-5) def. Villa Duchesne (3-8), 66-13 yesterday.
|10. Triad (15-8) at Civic Memorial (22-3) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|Small school schools - 1/26
|1. Incarnate Word (14-0) def. Westminster (12-3), 65-33 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (14-3) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (9-3) def. O'Fallon Christian (0-11), 79-9 yesterday.
|4. Civic Memorial (22-3) vs. Triad (15-8) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|5. Westminster (12-3) lost to Incarnate Word (14-0), 65-33 yesterday.
|6. Freeburg (21-3) vs. Seckman (5-9) at Hillsboro, 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Lift For Life (10-7) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (21-6) at Carrollton, Illinois , 6:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Orchard Farm (12-0) vs. St. Charles West (12-2) , 6:45 p.m Thursday.
|10. Waterloo (21-4) vs. Mascoutah (14-12) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.