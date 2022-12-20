|Large school schools - 12/19
|1. O'Fallon (10-2) was idle.
|2. Alton (10-0) vs. Quincy , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Eureka (6-3) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (4-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-1) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (4-3) vs. Holt (2-6) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
|8. Edwardsville (3-7) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (6-9) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (8-0) vs. Miller Career (3-5) , Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 12/19
|1. Incarnate Word (6-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (8-1) was idle.
|3. Okawville (11-0) def. Wesclin (4-10), 66-37 yesterday.
|4. Highland (13-2) def. Civic Memorial (8-5), 59-57 yesterday.
|5. Vashon (5-1) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-5) lost to Highland (13-2), 59-57 yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (7-5) def. Jerseyville (7-7), 58-38 yesterday.
|9. Althoff (9-2) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.