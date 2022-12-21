|Large school schools - 12/20
|1. O'Fallon (10-2) vs. Highland (13-2) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|2. Alton (11-0) def. Quincy , 55-35 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (6-3) vs. Lafayette (0-7) , 5:45 p.m Wednesday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (4-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-1) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) def. Holt (2-7), 61-19 yesterday.
|8. Edwardsville (3-7) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (6-9) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (8-0) vs. Miller Career (3-5) , yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/20
|1. Incarnate Word (6-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (8-1) was idle.
|3. Okawville (11-0) def. Wesclin (4-10), 66-37 Monday.
|4. Highland (13-2) at O'Fallon (10-2) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Vashon (5-1) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-5) lost to Highland (13-2), 59-57 Monday.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (7-5) def. Jerseyville (7-7), 58-38 Monday.
|9. Althoff (9-2) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.