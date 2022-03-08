|Large school schools - 3/7
|1. Edwardsville (29-5) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (23-5) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (25-6) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (21-5) was idle.
|6. Eureka (20-7) was idle.
|7. Triad (21-10) was idle.
|8. Alton (21-7) was idle.
|9. Kirkwood (16-6) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (18-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 3/7
|1. Incarnate Word (26-0) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (22-3) was idle.
|3. Civic Memorial (32-6) was idle.
|4. Alton Marquette (27-7) was idle.
|5. Cardinal Ritter (20-5) vs. John Burroughs (19-4) at Northwest Cedar Hill, 6 p.m Tuesday.
|6. John Burroughs (19-4) vs. Cardinal Ritter (20-5) at Northwest Cedar Hill, 6 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Freeburg (26-6) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (13-13) was idle.
|9. St. Charles West (20-5) was idle.
|10. Waterloo (25-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.