|Large school schools - 12/28
|1. Edwardsville (12-4) def. Marquette (7-5), 76-64 yesterday.
|2. Webster Groves (6-2) was idle.
|3. Alton (12-2) def. Mater Dei (8-4), 46-39 yesterday.
|4. O'Fallon (10-3) lost to Okawville (13-0), 58-57 yesterday.
|5. Francis Howell Central (6-2) lost to St. Charles West (10-0), 64-55 yesterday.
|6. Marquette (7-5) lost to Edwardsville (12-4), 76-64 yesterday.
|7. Eureka (8-3) lost to Cardinal Ritter (7-3), 62-54 yesterday.
|8. Pattonville (6-2) def. Collinsville (9-9), 49-42 yesterday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3) lost to MICDS (7-2), 38-31 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/28
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0) def. Whitfield (8-2), 69-47 yesterday.
|2. Civic Memorial (14-2) def. Visitation (5-5), 40-29 yesterday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (7-3) def. Eureka (8-3), 62-54 yesterday.
|4. Freeburg (15-1) def. Nashville (4-4), 38-29 yesterday.
|5. Whitfield (8-2) lost to Incarnate Word (9-0), 69-47 yesterday.
|6. Westminster (6-0) was idle.
|7. St. Charles West (10-0) def. Francis Howell Central (6-2), 64-55 yesterday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (9-1) def. Timberland (4-6), 63-28 yesterday.
|9. Waterloo (14-3) vs. Wood River (4-11) at Red Bud, 5 p.m yesterday.
|10. Lift For Life (5-6) lost to John Burroughs (5-3), 55-54 yesterday.