|Large school schools - 3/5
|1. Alton (31-2) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (34-4) def. Lisle Benet Academy , 62-57 Saturday.
|3. Eureka (21-7) def. Kirkwood (8-18), 67-26 Saturday.
|4. Pattonville (19-7) lost to St. Joseph's (17-10), 61-50 Saturday.
|5. Parkway South (20-8) def. Lebanon , 54-47 Saturday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (17-10) def. Pattonville (19-7), 61-50 Saturday.
|8. Francis Howell Central (19-8) lost to Timberland (19-9), 36-33 Saturday.
|9. Cor Jesu (20-8) def. Oakville (15-11), 42-37 Saturday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (19-9) def. Fort Zumwalt West (18-10), 32-27 Saturday.
|Small school schools - 3/5
|1. Incarnate Word (28-0) def. Marquette (19-9), 105-26 Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (25-3) def. Clayton (17-10), 69-42 Saturday.
|3. Vashon (23-5) def. Cardinal Ritter (14-11), 62-50 Saturday.
|4. Okawville (34-4) def. Christopher , 56-35 Saturday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (23-5) def. St. Dominic (15-13), 42-21 Saturday.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (26-8) was idle.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (14-11) lost to Vashon (23-5), 62-50 Saturday.
|10. Lutheran South (19-9) lost to Nerinx Hall (12-18), 52-50 Saturday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.