|Large school schools - 2/12
|1. Alton (29-1) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (27-4) was idle.
|3. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (13-5) vs. Parkway South (17-5) , 6 p.m Monday.
|5. Parkway South (17-5) at Pattonville (13-5) , 6 p.m Monday.
|6. Cor Jesu (15-6) was idle.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-9) was idle.
|8. Marquette (15-7) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (16-6) was idle.
|10. St. Joseph's (14-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/12
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0) def. Bishop Miege, Kan. , 68-45 Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (22-2) def. Pattonville (13-5), 47-46 Saturday.
|3. Vashon (18-5) was idle.
|4. Okawville (27-4) was idle.
|5. Father McGivney (28-3) vs. Bunker Hill (2-11) at Metro-East Lutheran, 6 p.m Monday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (19-4) def. Santa Fe , 70-36 Saturday.
|7. Highland (22-7) vs. Jerseyville (18-14) , 6 p.m Monday.
|8. Mater Dei (20-7) was idle.
|9. Lutheran South (17-5) vs. Parkway West (10-11) , 7 p.m Monday.
|10. Freeburg (21-9) vs. TBD at Sparta, 6 p.m Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.