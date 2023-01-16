|Large school schools - 1/15
|1. Alton (20-0) vs. Teutopolis at Highland, 7 p.m Monday.
|2. O'Fallon (19-3) def. Hillsboro, Illinois (10-7), 75-44 Saturday.
|3. Pattonville (9-1) was idle.
|4. Parkway South (11-3) was idle.
|5. Marquette (10-5) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (10-5) was idle.
|7. Timberland (13-3) was idle.
|8. Eureka (11-6) was idle.
|9. St. Joseph's (6-6) at Bishop Verot, Fla. , 3 p.m Monday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (8-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/15
|1. Incarnate Word (12-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (15-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (10-4) lost to Bartlett, Tenn. , 52-46 Saturday.
|4. Highland (18-5) vs. Mater Dei (15-3) at Highland, 8:30 p.m Monday.
|5. Okawville (18-3) def. Belleville West (2-16), 59-34 Saturday.
|6. Waterloo (13-7) vs. Triad (3-16) at Highland, 4 p.m Monday.
|7. Father McGivney (19-2) vs. Piasa Southwestern (1-11) , 1 p.m Saturday.
|8. Breese Central (14-6) def. Nashville (5-8), 47-30 Saturday.
|9. Visitation (9-6) lost to Cor Jesu (11-3), 48-46 Saturday.
|10. Lutheran South (11-2) def. Lutheran North (9-7), 48-33 Saturday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.