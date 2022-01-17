 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/16
1. Webster Groves (9-2) was idle.
2. Edwardsville (16-4) vs. Althoff (7-17) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
3. Francis Howell Central (11-3) was idle.
4. O'Fallon (16-3) vs. Teutopolis at Highland, 8:30 p.m Monday.
5. Alton (14-3) def. Highland (5-19), 59-36 Saturday.
6. Eureka (11-4) was idle.
7. Troy Buchanan (9-4) was idle.
8. Kirkwood (7-2) was idle.
9. Marquette (7-5) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt West (10-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 1/16
1. Incarnate Word (10-0) at Stockton St. Mary's, Calif. , 1:30 p.m Monday.
2. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
3. Westminster (10-1) was idle.
4. Freeburg (18-3) was idle.
5. Cardinal Ritter (10-3) at Tolton , 7 p.m Monday.
6. Civic Memorial (18-3) def. Belleville East (4-13), 76-11 Saturday.
7. Waterloo (19-4) was idle.
8. MICDS (9-3) was idle.
9. St. Charles West (10-1) was idle.
10. Lift For Life (8-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

