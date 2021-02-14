|Large school ranking schools - 2/13
|1. Francis Howell Central (15-5) def. St. Joseph's (11-7), 48-35 Friday.
|2. Holt (19-2) was idle.
|3. Marquette (13-5) lost to Webster Groves (15-5), 82-59 Friday.
|4. Webster Groves (15-5) def. Marquette (13-5), 82-59 Friday.
|5. Parkway North (15-6) at Kirkwood (4-13) , 7 p.m Friday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt South (13-6) at Fort Zumwalt West (9-7) , 5 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|7. Francis Howell North (15-5) at Fort Zumwalt East (11-7) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|8. St. Joseph's (11-7) vs. Vashon (11-1) , 1 p.m yesterday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (11-7) vs. Francis Howell North (15-5) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|10. Edwardsville (3-0) def. Civic Memorial (2-1), 54-48 yesterday.
|Small school ranking schools - 2/13
|1. Incarnate Word (21-0) was idle.
|2. Vashon (11-1) at St. Joseph's (11-7) , 1 p.m yesterday.
|3. Whitfield (18-4) at Ursuline (9-8) , 11:30 a.m yesterday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) at Lift For Life (9-11) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|5. Westminster (18-4) def. Lutheran South (12-7), 65-43 Friday.
|6. Union (12-0) def. Owensville (11-6), 71-40 Friday.
|7. MICDS (14-6) lost to John Burroughs (11-3), 55-34 Friday.
|8. John Burroughs (11-3) def. MICDS (14-6), 55-34 Friday.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (16-6) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (13-8) was idle.