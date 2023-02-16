|Large school schools - 2/15
|1. Alton (30-1) vs. Quincy at Alton, 7 p.m Thursday.
|2. O'Fallon (28-4) at Belleville East (10-16) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|3. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (15-5) vs. Webster Groves (6-16) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|5. Parkway South (17-6) vs. Marquette (15-8) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-7) vs. East St. Louis (12-20) at Mascoutah, 7 p.m Thursday.
|7. St. Joseph's (14-8) at Lutheran St. Charles (19-5) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|8. Francis Howell Central (15-7) was idle.
|9. Cor Jesu (16-6) def. Whitfield (5-9), 39-26 Tuesday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (14-9) def. Francis Howell North (10-14), 59-40 Tuesday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/15
|1. Incarnate Word (24-0) vs. Ursuline (16-8) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|2. John Burroughs (23-2) def. Lutheran St. Charles (19-5), 61-59 Tuesday.
|3. Vashon (18-5) vs. Gateway Legacy Christian (13-13) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|4. Okawville (28-4) vs. Nokomis at Okawville, 7 p.m Thursday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-3) vs. Carlyle (26-5) at Metro-East Lutheran, 7 p.m Thursday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (19-5) vs. St. Joseph's (14-8) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|7. Freeburg (22-9) vs. Breese Central (19-11) at Sparta, 7 p.m Thursday.
|8. Highland (23-7) was idle.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (12-9) vs. Lift For Life (11-12) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|10. Lutheran South (17-7) lost to Westminster (15-8), 74-47 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.