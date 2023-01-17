 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/16
1. Alton (21-0) def. Teutopolis , 58-56 yesterday.
2. O'Fallon (19-3) was idle.
3. Pattonville (9-1) vs. John Burroughs (15-2) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
4. Eureka (11-6) at Parkway West (6-6) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
5. Timberland (13-3) at Parkway South (11-3) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
6. Parkway South (11-3) vs. Timberland (13-3) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
7. Cor Jesu (11-3) at Incarnate Word (12-0) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
8. St. Joseph's (9-6) def. Bishop Verot, Fla. , 62-24 yesterday.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (10-5) at Francis Howell (5-7) , 5:30 p.m Tuesday.
10. Marquette (10-5) was idle.

Small school schools - 1/16
1. Incarnate Word (12-0) vs. Cor Jesu (11-3) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
2. John Burroughs (15-2) at Pattonville (9-1) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
3. Vashon (10-4) was idle.
4. Okawville (18-3) vs. Breese Central (14-6) at Highland, 7 p.m Tuesday.
5. Highland (18-6) lost to Mater Dei (16-3), 43-27 yesterday.
6. Father McGivney (19-2) was idle.
7. Lutheran South (11-2) was idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (13-2) def. Notre Dame (3-12), 62-21 yesterday.
9. Mater Dei (16-3) def. Highland (18-6), 43-27 yesterday.
10. Visitation (9-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

