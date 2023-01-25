 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/24
1. Alton (24-0) def. East St. Louis (9-17), 60-32 yesterday.
2. O'Fallon (22-4) def. Edwardsville (9-12), 37-22 yesterday.
3. Pattonville (10-3) vs. Parkway South (14-3) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
4. Eureka (14-6) def. Summit (13-5), 63-35 Monday.
5. Timberland (13-6) lost to Parkway West (7-8), 45-37 yesterday.
6. Parkway South (14-3) at Pattonville (10-3) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
7. Cor Jesu (12-4) was idle.
8. St. Joseph's (11-6) def. Villa Duchesne (6-7), 58-24 yesterday.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-6) def. Francis Howell North (9-9), 51-19 yesterday.
10. Marquette (12-6) def. Jackson , 53-38 yesterday.

Small school schools - 1/24
1. Incarnate Word (15-0) at Westminster (9-6) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
2. John Burroughs (17-2) was idle.
3. Vashon (13-4) def. Soldan (0-8), 86-15 yesterday.
4. Okawville (21-4) def. Nashville (8-9), 53-36 yesterday.
5. Highland (19-7) def. Hillsboro, Illinois (10-9), 44-37 Monday.
6. Father McGivney (21-3) def. Jacksonville Routt , 59-22 Monday.
7. Lutheran South (14-3) def. Washington (9-6), 55-46 yesterday.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (15-3) def. Borgia (6-12), 59-16 Monday.
9. Mater Dei (16-5) was idle.
10. Visitation (11-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

