|Large school schools - 2/14
|1. Alton (30-1) def. Granite City (5-23), 81-28 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (28-4) def. Belleville West (4-22), 71-21 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (15-5) def. Lafayette (4-20), 55-13 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-6) lost to Pattonville (15-5), 70-40 Monday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-7) def. Cahokia (0-16), 61-26 Monday.
|7. St. Joseph's (14-8) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (15-7) lost to Francis Howell (10-13), 45-41 Monday.
|9. Cor Jesu (16-6) def. Whitfield (5-9), 39-26 yesterday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (14-9) def. Francis Howell North (10-14), 59-40 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/14
|1. Incarnate Word (24-0) def. Nerinx Hall (10-16), 76-21 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (23-2) def. Lutheran St. Charles (19-5), 61-59 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (18-5) vs. Gateway STEM (8-7) , 5 p.m yesterday.
|4. Okawville (28-4) def. Dupo (14-12), 71-14 yesterday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-3) def. Bunker Hill (2-12), 84-19 Monday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (19-5) lost to John Burroughs (23-2), 61-59 yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (22-9) def. Pinckneyville , 51-29 Monday.
|8. Highland (23-7) def. Jerseyville (18-15), 63-42 Monday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (12-9) vs. Lift For Life (11-12) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|10. Lutheran South (17-6) at Westminster (14-8) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.