|Large school schools - 1/13
|1. Alton (19-0) vs. Triad (3-15) at Highland, 10 a.m Saturday.
|2. O'Fallon (18-3) vs. Hillsboro, Illinois (10-6) at Highland, 8:30 p.m Saturday.
|3. Pattonville (9-1) def. Parkway West (6-6), 45-29 Thursday.
|4. Parkway South (11-3) def. Lift For Life (6-8), 78-73 yesterday.
|5. Marquette (10-5) lost to St. Joseph's (6-5), 69-60 Thursday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (10-5) lost to Troy Buchanan (7-5), 42-39 yesterday.
|7. Timberland (13-3) def. Warrenton (8-7), 54-37 yesterday.
|8. Eureka (11-6) lost to Hickman , 65-51 yesterday.
|9. St. Joseph's (6-5) vs. Fort Meyers Evangelical at Bishop Verot, Fla., 5:30 p.m Saturday.
|10. Francis Howell Central (8-5) def. St. Dominic (6-7), 46-38 Thursday.
|Small school schools - 1/13
|1. Incarnate Word (12-0) def. Normal Community , 62-20 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (15-2) def. MICDS (8-7), 50-21 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (10-3) lost to Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. , 57-53 yesterday.
|4. Highland (17-5) vs. Collinsville (10-10) , 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|5. Okawville (17-3) vs. Belleville West (2-15) at Highland, 4 p.m Saturday.
|6. Waterloo (13-6) vs. Teutopolis at Highland, 11:30 a.m Saturday.
|7. Father McGivney (18-2) vs. Piasa Southwestern (1-10) , 2:30 p.m Saturday.
|8. Breese Central (13-6) vs. Nashville (5-7) at Highland, 5:30 p.m Saturday.
|9. Visitation (9-5) vs. Cor Jesu (10-3) at Hoosier Gym (Indiana), 12 a.m Saturday.
|10. Lutheran South (10-2) vs. Lutheran North (9-6) , 3:30 p.m Saturday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.