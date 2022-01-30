|Large school schools - 1/29
|1. Edwardsville (21-4) def. Vashon (8-7), 58-38 yesterday.
|2. Webster Groves (14-3) def. Cor Jesu (6-12), 61-48 Friday.
|3. O'Fallon (19-5) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (12-5) was idle.
|5. Alton (16-6) was idle.
|6. Kirkwood (11-3) was idle.
|7. Pattonville (14-4) was idle.
|8. Marquette (11-7) was idle.
|9. Eureka (13-6) lost to Whitfield (11-3), 55-45 yesterday.
|10. Triad (15-9) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/29
|1. Incarnate Word (15-0) def. St. Joseph's (12-6), 75-25 Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (14-3) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (11-3) def. Eureka (13-6), 55-45 yesterday.
|4. Civic Memorial (23-4) lost to Quincy Notre Dame , 60-47 yesterday.
|5. Westminster (13-4) def. St. Charles West (13-3), 72-59 yesterday.
|6. Freeburg (23-3) def. Cape Girardeau Central , 63-37 yesterday.
|7. Lift For Life (10-7) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (23-6) def. Greenfield, Illinois , 66-38 yesterday.
|9. Orchard Farm (13-1) def. Roosevelt (0-6), 68-14 Friday.
|10. Waterloo (22-5) lost to Carterville , 64-50 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.