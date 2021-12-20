|Large school schools - 12/19
|1. Edwardsville (10-1) vs. Evanston at New Trier, 6 p.m Monday.
|2. Webster Groves (6-1) def. Visitation (4-3), 76-49 Saturday.
|3. Marquette (6-3) def. John Burroughs (2-3), 73-62 Saturday.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (5-2) was idle.
|5. Parkway West (5-2) was idle.
|6. Alton (8-2) was idle.
|7. Kirkwood (2-1) was idle.
|8. O'Fallon (8-2) was idle.
|9. Troy Buchanan (5-2) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (5-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/19
|1. Incarnate Word (6-0) def. Hazelwood Central (0-7), 2-0 Saturday.
|2. Civic Memorial (12-0) def. Parkway South (4-4), 68-45 Saturday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (5-2) def. Nerinx Hall (3-4), 69-33 Saturday.
|4. Whitfield (6-1) def. Cor Jesu (1-4), 52-33 Saturday.
|5. Freeburg (11-0) at Breese Central (6-3) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|6. St. Charles West (8-0) was idle.
|7. Westminster (6-0) def. St. Dominic (1-4), 54-24 Saturday.
|8. Vashon (4-3) was idle.
|9. Lift For Life (3-3) at St. Thomas Aquinas , Monday.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-1) was idle.