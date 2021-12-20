 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 12/19
1. Edwardsville (10-1) vs. Evanston at New Trier, 6 p.m Monday.
2. Webster Groves (6-1) def. Visitation (4-3), 76-49 Saturday.
3. Marquette (6-3) def. John Burroughs (2-3), 73-62 Saturday.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (5-2) was idle.
5. Parkway West (5-2) was idle.
6. Alton (8-2) was idle.
7. Kirkwood (2-1) was idle.
8. O'Fallon (8-2) was idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (5-2) was idle.
10. Francis Howell Central (5-1) was idle.
Small school schools - 12/19
1. Incarnate Word (6-0) def. Hazelwood Central (0-7), 2-0 Saturday.
2. Civic Memorial (12-0) def. Parkway South (4-4), 68-45 Saturday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (5-2) def. Nerinx Hall (3-4), 69-33 Saturday.
4. Whitfield (6-1) def. Cor Jesu (1-4), 52-33 Saturday.
5. Freeburg (11-0) at Breese Central (6-3) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
6. St. Charles West (8-0) was idle.
7. Westminster (6-0) def. St. Dominic (1-4), 54-24 Saturday.
8. Vashon (4-3) was idle.
9. Lift For Life (3-3) at St. Thomas Aquinas , Monday.
10. Lutheran St. Charles (7-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News