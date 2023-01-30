 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/29
1. Alton (24-1) was idle.
2. O'Fallon (23-4) was idle.
3. Pattonville (10-4) vs. Holt (6-13) , 6 p.m Monday.
4. Eureka (15-6) was idle.
5. Timberland (14-6) was idle.
6. Parkway South (14-4) vs. Normandy (1-3) at Borgia, 4 p.m Monday.
7. Cor Jesu (13-4) was idle.
8. St. Joseph's (11-7) lost to Incarnate Word (17-0), 76-38 Saturday.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7) was idle.
10. Marquette (13-6) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/29
1. Incarnate Word (17-0) def. St. Joseph's (11-7), 76-38 Saturday.
2. John Burroughs (18-2) was idle.
3. Vashon (14-4) def. South Iron , 84-63 Saturday.
4. Okawville (22-4) vs. Carlyle (22-4) , 7:15 p.m Monday.
5. Highland (19-7) vs. East St. Louis (10-17) , 7 p.m Monday.
6. Father McGivney (23-3) vs. Alton Marquette (14-12) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
7. Lutheran South (14-4) was idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) at O'Fallon Christian (3-12) , 7 p.m Monday.
9. Mater Dei (17-6) at Teutopolis , 7:30 p.m Monday.
10. Visitation (12-6) at MICDS (9-9) , 7 p.m Monday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News