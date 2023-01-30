|Large school schools - 1/29
|1. Alton (24-1) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (23-4) was idle.
|3. Pattonville (10-4) vs. Holt (6-13) , 6 p.m Monday.
|4. Eureka (15-6) was idle.
|5. Timberland (14-6) was idle.
|6. Parkway South (14-4) vs. Normandy (1-3) at Borgia, 4 p.m Monday.
|7. Cor Jesu (13-4) was idle.
|8. St. Joseph's (11-7) lost to Incarnate Word (17-0), 76-38 Saturday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-7) was idle.
|10. Marquette (13-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/29
|1. Incarnate Word (17-0) def. St. Joseph's (11-7), 76-38 Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (18-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (14-4) def. South Iron , 84-63 Saturday.
|4. Okawville (22-4) vs. Carlyle (22-4) , 7:15 p.m Monday.
|5. Highland (19-7) vs. East St. Louis (10-17) , 7 p.m Monday.
|6. Father McGivney (23-3) vs. Alton Marquette (14-12) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|7. Lutheran South (14-4) was idle.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) at O'Fallon Christian (3-12) , 7 p.m Monday.
|9. Mater Dei (17-6) at Teutopolis , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|10. Visitation (12-6) at MICDS (9-9) , 7 p.m Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.