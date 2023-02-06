|Large school schools - 2/5
|1. Alton (26-1) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (26-4) was idle.
|3. Eureka (16-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (10-4) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (16-4) def. Washington (11-7), 57-42 Saturday.
|6. Cor Jesu (14-6) lost to St. Joseph's (13-8), 54-40 Saturday.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (14-8) was idle.
|8. Marquette (13-7) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (15-5) was idle.
|10. St. Joseph's (13-8) def. Cor Jesu (14-6), 54-40 Saturday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/5
|1. Incarnate Word (20-0) def. Vashon (16-5), 72-61 Saturday.
|2. John Burroughs (19-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (16-5) lost to Incarnate Word (20-0), 72-61 Saturday.
|4. Okawville (23-4) vs. Breese Central (18-9) , 6 p.m Monday.
|5. Father McGivney (26-3) at Altamont , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (17-3) was idle.
|7. Highland (21-7) was idle.
|8. Mater Dei (18-7) at Civic Memorial (13-16) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|9. Lutheran South (15-5) was idle.
|10. Freeburg (20-8) at Waterloo (16-10) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.