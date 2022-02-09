|Large school schools - 2/8
|1. Edwardsville (24-4) def. Lutheran North (5-14), 66-35 yesterday.
|2. Webster Groves (16-4) def. Ladue (4-11), 59-29 yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (22-5) def. Collinsville (14-15), 57-26 yesterday.
|4. Pattonville (15-4) vs. Summit (8-12) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (16-5) def. Francis Howell (11-9), 41-32 yesterday.
|6. Eureka (15-6) def. Kirkwood (13-4), 65-40 yesterday.
|7. Alton (19-6) def. Belleville East (4-19), 67-30 yesterday.
|8. Triad (18-9) def. Highland (7-22), 50-37 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/8
|1. Incarnate Word (19-0) def. Lift For Life (11-9), 80-39 yesterday.
|2. Whitfield (13-3) def. Visitation (12-8), 47-33 yesterday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (15-5) was idle.
|4. Civic Memorial (26-4) def. East St. Louis (8-12), 57-55 Monday.
|5. Alton Marquette (25-6) was idle.
|6. Freeburg (25-4) lost to Nashville (10-6), 52-44 yesterday.
|7. Westminster (14-4) def. Principia (5-9), 58-21 yesterday.
|8. Lift For Life (11-9) lost to Incarnate Word (19-0), 80-39 yesterday.
|9. John Burroughs (12-4) def. Duchesne (13-9), 57-26 Monday.
|10. Waterloo (23-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.