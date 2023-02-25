|Large school schools - 2/24
|1. Alton (31-2) was idle.
|2. O'Fallon (31-4) def. Normal Community , 60-42 Thursday.
|3. Eureka (19-7) def. St. Dominic (14-12), 57-27 Thursday.
|4. Pattonville (18-6) def. Kirkwood (7-17), 59-27 Thursday.
|5. Parkway South (18-8) def. Webster Groves (7-19), 49-36 Thursday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (15-10) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (18-7) def. Francis Howell North (10-16), 45-41 Thursday.
|9. Cor Jesu (18-8) was idle.
|10. Troy Buchanan (17-9) def. St. Charles West (6-20), 52-20 Thursday.
|Small school schools - 2/24
|1. Incarnate Word (26-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (23-3) was idle.
|3. Vashon (21-5) was idle.
|4. Okawville (31-4) def. Carlyle (28-6), 63-41 Thursday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (21-5) was idle.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) was idle.
|8. Highland (26-7) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (26-7), 66-54 Thursday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (13-10) was idle.
|10. Lutheran South (18-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.