|Large school ranking schools - 2/21
|1. Holt (19-2) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (16-5) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell Central (16-5) at Francis Howell (6-10) , 7 p.m Monday.
|4. Parkway North (17-6) def. Lutheran North (9-10), 56-50 Saturday.
|5. Marquette (15-5) was idle.
|6. Edwardsville (5-0) def. Alton (1-4), 80-24 Saturday.
|7. O'Fallon (4-0) def. Belleville West (3-2), 60-47 Saturday.
|8. Francis Howell North (16-6) at North County (16-2) , 1 p.m Saturday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (13-8) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-7) was idle.
|Small school ranking schools - 2/21
|1. Incarnate Word (23-0) at St. Joseph's (12-8) , 1:30 p.m Saturday.
|2. Vashon (12-1) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (18-4) was idle.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) was idle.
|5. Westminster (18-4) was idle.
|6. Highland (2-1) at Mascoutah (1-3) , 7:15 p.m Monday.
|7. John Burroughs (11-4) vs. Lutheran South (14-8) , 5 p.m Monday.
|8. Union (13-0) vs. North County (16-2) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|9. Alton Marquette (2-0) at Freeburg (2-3) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|10. Mater Dei (1-1) at Father McGivney (2-0) , 6:30 p.m Monday.