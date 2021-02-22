 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school ranking schools - 2/21
1. Holt (19-2) was idle.
2. Webster Groves (16-5) was idle.
3. Francis Howell Central (16-5) at Francis Howell (6-10) , 7 p.m Monday.
4. Parkway North (17-6) def. Lutheran North (9-10), 56-50 Saturday.
5. Marquette (15-5) was idle.
6. Edwardsville (5-0) def. Alton (1-4), 80-24 Saturday.
7. O'Fallon (4-0) def. Belleville West (3-2), 60-47 Saturday.
8. Francis Howell North (16-6) at North County (16-2) , 1 p.m Saturday.
9. Troy Buchanan (13-8) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-7) was idle.
Small school ranking schools - 2/21
1. Incarnate Word (23-0) at St. Joseph's (12-8) , 1:30 p.m Saturday.
2. Vashon (12-1) was idle.
3. Whitfield (18-4) was idle.
4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5) was idle.
5. Westminster (18-4) was idle.
6. Highland (2-1) at Mascoutah (1-3) , 7:15 p.m Monday.
7. John Burroughs (11-4) vs. Lutheran South (14-8) , 5 p.m Monday.
8. Union (13-0) vs. North County (16-2) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
9. Alton Marquette (2-0) at Freeburg (2-3) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
10. Mater Dei (1-1) at Father McGivney (2-0) , 6:30 p.m Monday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

