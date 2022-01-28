|Large school schools - 1/27
|1. Edwardsville (20-4) def. Belleville East (4-16), 56-14 yesterday.
|2. Webster Groves (13-3) vs. Cor Jesu (6-11) , 7 p.m Friday.
|3. O'Fallon (19-5) def. Alton (16-6), 73-69 yesterday.
|4. Francis Howell Central (12-5) was idle.
|5. Alton (16-6) lost to O'Fallon (19-5), 73-69 yesterday.
|6. Kirkwood (11-3) def. Oakville (8-8), 51-24 yesterday.
|7. Pattonville (14-4) def. Hazelwood East (4-13), 67-12 yesterday.
|8. Marquette (11-7) lost to MICDS (12-5), 37-29 yesterday.
|9. Eureka (12-5) vs. Lutheran North (5-8) at Villa Duchesne, 8:30 p.m Friday.
|10. Triad (15-9) lost to Civic Memorial (23-3), 56-47 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/27
|1. Incarnate Word (14-0) vs. St. Joseph's (12-5) , 7 p.m Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (14-3) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (9-3) vs. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (10-5) at Villa Duchesne, 7 p.m Friday.
|4. Civic Memorial (23-3) def. Triad (15-9), 56-47 yesterday.
|5. Westminster (12-3) at John Burroughs (9-4) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|6. Freeburg (22-3) def. Seckman (5-10), 38-29 yesterday.
|7. Lift For Life (10-7) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (22-6) def. Carrollton, Illinois , 56-35 yesterday.
|9. Orchard Farm (12-1) lost to St. Charles West (13-2), 41-38 yesterday.
|10. Waterloo (22-4) def. Mascoutah (14-13), 62-55 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.