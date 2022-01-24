|Large school schools - 1/23
|1. Edwardsville (18-4) was idle.
|2. Webster Groves (12-3) def. Cape Notre Dame , 45-40 Saturday.
|3. Francis Howell Central (12-4) was idle.
|4. Alton (15-5) lost to O'Fallon (18-4), 58-50 Saturday.
|5. O'Fallon (18-4) def. Alton (15-5), 58-50 Saturday.
|6. Eureka (11-5) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (10-5) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (9-2) vs. Francis Howell (8-7) at Lindbergh, 7 p.m Monday.
|9. Triad (14-8) vs. Piasa Southwestern (5-11) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|10. Marquette (10-5) vs. McCluer North (2-6) at Lindbergh, 8:30 p.m Monday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/23
|1. Incarnate Word (13-0) def. Bolingbrook , 73-54 Saturday.
|2. Whitfield (8-3) was idle.
|3. Westminster (11-2) at Nerinx Hall (5-7) , 5:30 p.m Monday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (13-3) vs. Notre Dame (7-5) , 7 p.m Monday.
|5. Civic Memorial (21-3) at Mater Dei (13-9) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|6. Freeburg (20-3) vs. Blue Knights at Hillsboro, 5:30 p.m Monday.
|7. St. Charles West (11-2) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (10-7) def. East St. Louis (7-8), 53-40 Saturday.
|9. Waterloo (21-4) def. Valmeyer (4-8), 51-4 Saturday.
|10. Orchard Farm (12-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.