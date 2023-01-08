 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/7
1. Alton (17-0) def. Arlington Heights Hersey , 63-50 yesterday.
2. O'Fallon (17-3) def. Cape Notre Dame (0-1), 50-31 yesterday.
3. Pattonville (8-1) def. Francis Howell Central (7-4), 35-31 yesterday.
4. Eureka (9-5) def. Lindbergh (6-7), 61-36 Friday.
5. St. Joseph's (5-4) def. Edwardsville (7-9), 55-52 yesterday.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) def. Parkway Central (3-8), 50-28 yesterday.
7. Marquette (10-4) def. Parkway North (4-9), 62-24 Friday.
8. Collinsville (10-7) was idle.
9. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.
10. Timberland (10-3) def. Francis Howell North (7-6), 52-44 Friday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/7
1. Incarnate Word (11-0) def. Park Hill South , 78-50 yesterday.
2. John Burroughs (13-2) def. Visitation (9-4), 59-26 Friday.
3. Vashon (10-2) def. Lee's Summit West , 67-40 yesterday.
4. Waterloo (11-6) lost to Highland (17-4), 54-52 yesterday.
5. Okawville (15-3) lost to Quincy Notre Dame , 61-54 yesterday.
6. Althoff (12-5) was idle.
7. Breese Central (12-6) def. McLeansboro Hamilton County , 57-17 yesterday.
8. Highland (17-4) def. Waterloo (11-6), 54-52 yesterday.
9. Father McGivney (16-2) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (10-8) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News