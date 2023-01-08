|Large school schools - 1/7
|1. Alton (17-0) def. Arlington Heights Hersey , 63-50 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (17-3) def. Cape Notre Dame (0-1), 50-31 yesterday.
|3. Pattonville (8-1) def. Francis Howell Central (7-4), 35-31 yesterday.
|4. Eureka (9-5) def. Lindbergh (6-7), 61-36 Friday.
|5. St. Joseph's (5-4) def. Edwardsville (7-9), 55-52 yesterday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) def. Parkway Central (3-8), 50-28 yesterday.
|7. Marquette (10-4) def. Parkway North (4-9), 62-24 Friday.
|8. Collinsville (10-7) was idle.
|9. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.
|10. Timberland (10-3) def. Francis Howell North (7-6), 52-44 Friday.
Small school schools
|1. Incarnate Word (11-0) def. Park Hill South , 78-50 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (13-2) def. Visitation (9-4), 59-26 Friday.
|3. Vashon (10-2) def. Lee's Summit West , 67-40 yesterday.
|4. Waterloo (11-6) lost to Highland (17-4), 54-52 yesterday.
|5. Okawville (15-3) lost to Quincy Notre Dame , 61-54 yesterday.
|6. Althoff (12-5) was idle.
|7. Breese Central (12-6) def. McLeansboro Hamilton County , 57-17 yesterday.
|8. Highland (17-4) def. Waterloo (11-6), 54-52 yesterday.
|9. Father McGivney (16-2) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (10-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.