Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/25
1. Edwardsville (10-3) vs. Eureka (7-1) at Visitation, 8:30 p.m Sunday.
2. Webster Groves (6-1) vs. Cardinal Ritter (5-2) at Visitation, 4 p.m Sunday.
3. Alton (9-2) was idle.
4. O'Fallon (8-2) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (5-1) was idle.
6. Marquette (6-3) vs. Incarnate Word (6-0) at Visitation, 5:30 p.m Sunday.
7. Eureka (7-1) vs. Edwardsville (10-3) at Visitation, 8:30 p.m Sunday.
8. Pattonville (4-2) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt West (6-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 12/25
1. Incarnate Word (6-0) vs. Marquette (6-3) at Visitation, 5:30 p.m Sunday.
2. Civic Memorial (13-0) vs. Whitfield (6-1) at Visitation, 7 p.m Sunday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (5-2) vs. Webster Groves (6-1) at Visitation, 4 p.m Sunday.
4. Freeburg (12-0) was idle.
5. Whitfield (6-1) vs. Civic Memorial (13-0) at Visitation, 7 p.m Sunday.
6. Westminster (6-0) was idle.
7. St. Charles West (8-0) was idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (7-1) was idle.
9. Waterloo (12-3) was idle.
10. Lift For Life (3-4) vs. Parkway North (2-4) at Visitation, 1:30 p.m Sunday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

