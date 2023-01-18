|Large school schools - 1/17
|1. Alton (21-0) vs. Mater Dei (16-3) at Highland, 8 p.m Wednesday.
|2. O'Fallon (20-3) def. Civic Memorial (11-12), 64-42 yesterday.
|3. Pattonville (9-2) lost to John Burroughs (16-2), 63-47 yesterday.
|4. Eureka (12-6) def. Parkway West (6-7), 58-34 yesterday.
|5. Timberland (13-4) lost to Parkway South (12-3), 65-57 yesterday.
|6. Parkway South (12-3) def. Timberland (13-4), 65-57 yesterday.
|7. Cor Jesu (11-4) lost to Incarnate Word (13-0), 90-37 yesterday.
|8. St. Joseph's (9-6) def. Bishop Verot, Fla. , 62-24 Monday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-5) def. Francis Howell (5-8), 42-33 yesterday.
|10. Marquette (10-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/17
|1. Incarnate Word (13-0) def. Cor Jesu (11-4), 90-37 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (16-2) def. Pattonville (9-2), 63-47 yesterday.
|3. Vashon (10-4) was idle.
|4. Okawville (19-3) def. Breese Central (14-7), 39-28 yesterday.
|5. Highland (18-6) lost to Mater Dei (16-3), 43-27 Monday.
|6. Father McGivney (19-2) was idle.
|7. Lutheran South (11-2) vs. Parkway Central (3-9) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (13-2) at St. James (12-3) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Mater Dei (16-3) vs. Alton (21-0) at Highland, 8 p.m Wednesday.
|10. Visitation (9-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.