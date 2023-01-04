 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/3
1. Alton (16-0) def. Belleville West (2-11), 66-24 yesterday.
2. O'Fallon (15-3) def. Belleville East (4-9), 52-20 yesterday.
3. Pattonville (6-1) was idle.
4. Eureka (8-5) was idle.
5. St. Joseph's (4-4) lost to MICDS (7-5), 34-32 yesterday.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (8-3) def. Washington (5-4), 49-25 yesterday.
7. Marquette (8-4) at Clayton (6-5) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
8. Collinsville (10-6) was idle.
9. Parkway South (9-2) was idle.
10. Timberland (9-3) def. St. Dominic (5-5), 42-26 yesterday.

Small school schools - 1/3
1. Incarnate Word (9-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (11-2) vs. Orchard Farm (6-5) at John Burroughs, 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
3. Vashon (8-2) was idle.
4. Waterloo (11-5) was idle.
5. Okawville (14-2) def. Freeburg (10-7), 47-38 Monday.
6. Althoff (12-3) vs. Mater Dei (11-3) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
7. Breese Central (10-6) def. Civic Memorial (8-9), 55-41 Monday.
8. Highland (16-4) was idle.
9. Father McGivney (15-2) def. Staunton (11-3), 44-35 Monday.
10. Alton Marquette (10-8) def. Granite City (4-10), 62-49 Monday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

