|Large school schools - 12/22
|1. O'Fallon (11-2) def. Highland (13-3), 68-30 Wednesday.
|2. Alton (11-0) was idle.
|3. Eureka (7-3) def. Lafayette (0-8), 60-17 Wednesday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (4-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-1) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (3-7) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (6-9) was idle.
|10. Parkway South (8-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 12/22
|1. Incarnate Word (6-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (8-1) was idle.
|3. Okawville (11-0) was idle.
|4. Highland (13-3) lost to O'Fallon (11-2), 68-30 Wednesday.
|5. Vashon (5-1) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-5) was idle.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (7-5) was idle.
|9. Althoff (9-2) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.