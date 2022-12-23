 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/22
1. O'Fallon (11-2) def. Highland (13-3), 68-30 Wednesday.
2. Alton (11-0) was idle.
3. Eureka (7-3) def. Lafayette (0-8), 60-17 Wednesday.
4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
5. Pattonville (4-0) was idle.
6. Cor Jesu (4-1) was idle.
7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) was idle.
8. Edwardsville (3-7) was idle.
9. East St. Louis (6-9) was idle.
10. Parkway South (8-0) was idle.

Small school schools - 12/22
1. Incarnate Word (6-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (8-1) was idle.
3. Okawville (11-0) was idle.
4. Highland (13-3) lost to O'Fallon (11-2), 68-30 Wednesday.
5. Vashon (5-1) was idle.
6. Civic Memorial (8-5) was idle.
7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
8. Waterloo (7-5) was idle.
9. Althoff (9-2) was idle.
10. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

News