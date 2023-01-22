 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 1/21
1. Alton (23-0) def. Okawville (20-4), 54-38 yesterday.
2. O'Fallon (21-4) def. Mater Dei (16-5), 54-34 yesterday.
3. Pattonville (10-3) lost to Vashon (12-4), 76-61 yesterday.
4. Eureka (13-6) def. Fort Zumwalt South (10-5), 65-39 Friday.
5. Timberland (13-5) lost to Troy Buchanan (8-6), 54-47 Friday.
6. Parkway South (13-3) def. Kirkwood (5-8), 65-43 Friday.
7. Cor Jesu (12-4) was idle.
8. St. Joseph's (10-6) def. St. Teresa's , 59-41 yesterday.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (12-5) def. Francis Howell Central (9-6), 40-38 Friday.
10. Marquette (10-6) lost to Pattonville (10-3), 64-49 Friday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/21
1. Incarnate Word (15-0) def. Louisville Sacred Heart , 60-48 yesterday.
2. John Burroughs (17-2) def. Lutheran South (12-3), 43-28 Friday.
3. Vashon (12-4) def. Pattonville (10-3), 76-61 yesterday.
4. Okawville (20-4) lost to Alton (23-0), 54-38 yesterday.
5. Highland (18-7) was idle.
6. Father McGivney (20-3) def. Greenfield, Illinois , 59-50 yesterday.
7. Lutheran South (12-3) lost to John Burroughs (17-2), 43-28 Friday.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (14-3) def. Arlington, Tenn. , 82-52 yesterday.
9. Mater Dei (16-5) lost to O'Fallon (21-4), 54-34 yesterday.
10. Visitation (11-6) def. St. Teresa's , 61-38 Friday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News