|Large school schools - 1/21
|1. Alton (23-0) def. Okawville (20-4), 54-38 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (21-4) def. Mater Dei (16-5), 54-34 yesterday.
|3. Pattonville (10-3) lost to Vashon (12-4), 76-61 yesterday.
|4. Eureka (13-6) def. Fort Zumwalt South (10-5), 65-39 Friday.
|5. Timberland (13-5) lost to Troy Buchanan (8-6), 54-47 Friday.
|6. Parkway South (13-3) def. Kirkwood (5-8), 65-43 Friday.
|7. Cor Jesu (12-4) was idle.
|8. St. Joseph's (10-6) def. St. Teresa's , 59-41 yesterday.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (12-5) def. Francis Howell Central (9-6), 40-38 Friday.
|10. Marquette (10-6) lost to Pattonville (10-3), 64-49 Friday.
|Small school schools - 1/21
|1. Incarnate Word (15-0) def. Louisville Sacred Heart , 60-48 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (17-2) def. Lutheran South (12-3), 43-28 Friday.
|3. Vashon (12-4) def. Pattonville (10-3), 76-61 yesterday.
|4. Okawville (20-4) lost to Alton (23-0), 54-38 yesterday.
|5. Highland (18-7) was idle.
|6. Father McGivney (20-3) def. Greenfield, Illinois , 59-50 yesterday.
|7. Lutheran South (12-3) lost to John Burroughs (17-2), 43-28 Friday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (14-3) def. Arlington, Tenn. , 82-52 yesterday.
|9. Mater Dei (16-5) lost to O'Fallon (21-4), 54-34 yesterday.
|10. Visitation (11-6) def. St. Teresa's , 61-38 Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.