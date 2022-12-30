|Large school schools - 12/29
|1. O'Fallon (14-3) lost to Alton (15-0), 52-51 yesterday.
|2. Alton (15-0) def. O'Fallon (14-3), 52-51 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (8-5) lost to Pattonville (6-1), 51-48 Wednesday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
|5. Pattonville (6-1) def. Eureka (8-5), 51-48 Wednesday.
|6. Cor Jesu (6-2) def. Nerinx Hall (5-7), 37-19 Wednesday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (5-8) def. Parkway West (6-5), 37-26 Wednesday.
|9. East St. Louis (8-11) lost to Highland (16-4), 56-42 yesterday.
|10. Parkway South (9-2) def. Civic Memorial (8-8), 61-55 Wednesday.
|Small school schools - 12/29
|1. Incarnate Word (9-0) def. John Burroughs (10-2), 64-37 Wednesday.
|2. John Burroughs (10-2) lost to Incarnate Word (9-0), 64-37 Wednesday.
|3. Okawville (13-2) lost to Vashon (8-2), 64-48 yesterday.
|4. Highland (16-4) def. East St. Louis (8-11), 56-42 yesterday.
|5. Vashon (8-2) def. Okawville (13-2), 64-48 yesterday.
|6. Civic Memorial (8-8) lost to Parkway South (9-2), 61-55 Wednesday.
|7. Mater Dei (11-3) def. Breese Central (9-6), 51-41 yesterday.
|8. Waterloo (10-5) def. Carlyle (12-3), 52-34 yesterday.
|9. Althoff (12-2) def. Columbia (12-5), 57-35 yesterday.
|10. St. Dominic (5-4) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (8-2), 45-30 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.