|Large school schools - 12/6
|1. O'Fallon (7-1) def. Edwardsville (2-5), 50-36 yesterday.
|2. Alton (6-0) def. East St. Louis (6-5), 58-57 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (4-2) def. Westminster (0-2), 56-41 yesterday.
|4. St. Joseph's (3-3) lost to Visitation (5-1), 48-37 yesterday.
|5. Pattonville (2-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (3-0) was idle.
|7. Troy Buchanan (2-2) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (2-5) lost to O'Fallon (7-1), 50-36 yesterday.
|9. East St. Louis (6-5) lost to Alton (6-0), 58-57 yesterday.
|10. Parkway South (4-0) def. Lafayette (0-4), 58-35 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/6
|1. Incarnate Word (2-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (5-1) vs. Whitfield (1-1) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|3. Okawville (6-0) was idle.
|4. Highland (9-1) def. Belleville West (0-6), 57-44 Monday.
|5. Vashon (2-1) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (6-2) def. East St. Louis (6-5), 57-54 Monday.
|7. Mater Dei (7-1) def. Breese Central (4-3), 48-43 Monday.
|8. Waterloo (5-2) was idle.
|9. Althoff (6-1) was idle.
|10. St. Dominic (3-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.