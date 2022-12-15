|Large school schools - 12/14
|1. O'Fallon (9-2) at Collinsville (7-3) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|2. Alton (9-0) vs. Belleville East (3-5) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|3. Eureka (5-3) def. Notre Dame (2-3), 69-19 Tuesday.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-3) at Whitfield (2-2) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|5. Pattonville (3-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (4-0) def. Webster Groves (1-3), 50-16 Tuesday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (3-3) vs. St. Dominic (3-2) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|8. Edwardsville (3-6) was idle.
|9. East St. Louis (6-8) at Belleville West (0-8) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|10. Parkway South (6-0) vs. Oakville (5-1) , 6 p.m Thursday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 12/14
|1. Incarnate Word (5-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (7-1) was idle.
|3. Okawville (9-0) def. Alton Marquette (7-5), 61-24 yesterday.
|4. Highland (10-2) at Triad (1-8) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|5. Vashon (4-1) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (7-3) at Waterloo (5-5) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|7. Mater Dei (8-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (5-5) vs. Civic Memorial (7-3) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Althoff (8-2) at Centralia, Illinois (2-6) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|10. St. Dominic (3-2) at Troy Buchanan (3-3) , 7 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.