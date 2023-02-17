|Large school schools - 2/16
|1. Alton (31-1) def. Quincy , 58-31 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (29-4) def. Belleville East (10-17), 63-20 yesterday.
|3. Eureka (17-7) vs. Kirkwood (7-14) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|4. Pattonville (16-5) def. Webster Groves (6-17), 61-33 yesterday.
|5. Parkway South (17-7) lost to Marquette (16-8), 70-64 yesterday.
|6. Mascoutah (23-8) lost to East St. Louis (13-20), 50-47 yesterday.
|7. St. Joseph's (14-9) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (20-5), 61-40 yesterday.
|8. Francis Howell Central (15-7) at Timberland (16-8) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|9. Cor Jesu (16-6) vs. Cape Notre Dame (0-2) , 6:30 p.m Friday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (14-9) vs. Francis Howell (10-13) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|Small school schools - 2/16
|1. Incarnate Word (25-0) def. Ursuline (16-9), 74-41 yesterday.
|2. John Burroughs (23-2) was idle.
|3. Vashon (19-5) vs. Gateway Legacy Christian (13-13) , 5:30 p.m yesterday.
|4. Okawville (29-4) def. Nokomis , 50-10 yesterday.
|5. Father McGivney (29-4) lost to Carlyle (27-5), 52-46 yesterday.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (20-5) def. St. Joseph's (14-9), 61-40 yesterday.
|7. Freeburg (22-10) lost to Breese Central (20-11), 37-23 yesterday.
|8. Highland (23-7) vs. Waterloo (19-10) at Highland, 7 p.m Friday.
|9. Cardinal Ritter (12-9) was idle.
|10. Lutheran South (18-7) def. Principia (12-14), 76-26 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.