|Large school schools - 1/26
|1. Alton (24-1) lost to O'Fallon (23-4), 51-38 yesterday.
|2. O'Fallon (23-4) def. Alton (24-1), 51-38 yesterday.
|3. Pattonville (10-3) at Lift For Life (6-9) , 5 p.m Friday.
|4. Eureka (14-6) vs. Parkway South (14-3) , 7 p.m Friday.
|5. Timberland (13-6) at Fort Zumwalt West (13-6) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|6. Parkway South (14-3) at Eureka (14-6) , 7 p.m Friday.
|7. Cor Jesu (13-4) def. Villa Duchesne (6-8), 59-21 yesterday.
|8. St. Joseph's (11-6) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (13-6) vs. Timberland (13-6) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|10. Marquette (13-6) def. Helias , 66-58 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/26
|1. Incarnate Word (16-0) def. Westminster (9-7), 77-42 Wednesday.
|2. John Burroughs (17-2) at Westminster (9-7) , 5:30 p.m Friday.
|3. Vashon (13-4) was idle.
|4. Okawville (22-4) def. Chester , 61-27 yesterday.
|5. Highland (19-7) was idle.
|6. Father McGivney (22-3) def. Nokomis , 58-40 yesterday.
|7. Lutheran South (14-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-6) at Washington, 8:30 p.m Friday.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (16-3) def. Rosati-Kain (5-11), 76-11 yesterday.
|9. Mater Dei (17-5) def. Centralia, Illinois (5-17), 46-22 yesterday.
|10. Visitation (12-6) def. Parkway West (7-9), 64-46 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.