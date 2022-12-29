 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/28
1. O'Fallon (14-2) def. Vashon (7-2), 67-60 yesterday.
2. Alton (14-0) def. Okawville (13-1), 58-53 yesterday.
3. Eureka (8-5) lost to Pattonville (6-1), 51-48 yesterday.
4. St. Joseph's (4-3) was idle.
5. Pattonville (6-1) def. Eureka (8-5), 51-48 yesterday.
6. Cor Jesu (6-2) def. Nerinx Hall (5-7), 37-19 yesterday.
7. Troy Buchanan (5-3) was idle.
8. Edwardsville (5-8) def. Parkway West (6-5), 37-26 yesterday.
9. East St. Louis (8-10) def. Belleville East (4-8), 64-56 yesterday.
10. Parkway South (9-2) def. Civic Memorial (8-8), 61-55 yesterday.

Small school schools - 12/28
1. Incarnate Word (9-0) def. John Burroughs (10-2), 64-37 yesterday.
2. John Burroughs (10-2) lost to Incarnate Word (9-0), 64-37 yesterday.
3. Okawville (13-1) lost to Alton (14-0), 58-53 yesterday.
4. Highland (15-4) def. Nashville (4-4), 38-23 yesterday.
5. Vashon (7-2) lost to O'Fallon (14-2), 67-60 yesterday.
6. Civic Memorial (8-8) lost to Parkway South (9-2), 61-55 yesterday.
7. Mater Dei (10-3) def. Mascoutah (9-7), 53-50 yesterday.
8. Waterloo (9-5) def. Gibault (9-4), 55-27 yesterday.
9. Althoff (11-2) def. Roxana (3-9), 54-38 yesterday.
10. St. Dominic (5-3) def. Timberland (7-3), 56-25 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

